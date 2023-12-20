Single: “XMas Time Of The Year” by Green Day

A lot of singers and bands delivered their Christmas and holiday season tracks during the last week. It will continue into the new year as the festivity keeps getting better this holiday season.

Among the surprise releases was “Xmas Time Of The Year” by the American punk rock band Green Day. The band has surprised everyone with the release of this Christmas-themed ballad as no one had heard from them for quite a while now. It signals the start of a new Green Day era and that’s a big news for any punk rock fan on this planet. The band has decided to start their new era with a brand new and shiny Christmas ballad that will rock you this festive season. You can listen to the full song below.

The single “Xmas Time Of The Year” is recorded by Chris Dugan and written by Billie Joe Armstrong. You’re going to love this and possibly it will be your ballad for the holidays if you have ever fallen in love with a punk rock number before.

Listen to “Xmas Time Of The Year” by Green Day