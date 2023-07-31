Single Review: “Zillionaire” by Flo Rida

Flo Rida has world premiered a new song titled “Zillionaire”. The song will appear in rapper’s upcoming studio album. This will be his fifth album and it’s titled “The Perfect 10”. The album will be available for purchase later this year.

This song would have sounded just like any other synth-urban track that you hear these days if the killer saxophone beats were missing. You hear these amazing beats during the bridge. It sounds fantastic and it makes it a unique song.

The song is about a guy who promises his girl to give her everything, the finest stuff, the top brands, and the most exotic trips, But she isn’t going to get all that right away because the rapper hasn’t got any money yet. He will bring in all these items including the expensive rides once he is a zillionaire. Yeah, that’s his promise to his girl. These are all potential gifts that ladies would be waiting to receive. Mr. Flo Rida has made our summer a lot more interesting with these shiny promises. I’m sure there are a lot of girls who are waiting for rapper’s upcoming album to become a massive hit so that he can become a ‘

The 36-year old hasn't got much time on his side though.

