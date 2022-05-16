Single Review: “On The Loose” by Naill Horan

Niall Horan has debuted a new single titled “On The Loose”. He released this song at San Diego Radio Concert. He was a star performer at the concert that kicked off the summer season. This brand new single will also give Horan a chance to promote his music in the US this summer.

At the concert, Horan didn’t only perform his new song but he also performed “Slow Hands” and “This Town” for his Californian fans. Niall had a great opportunity to debut a new song and he didn’t waste it. When he performed the unheard song “On The Loose”, the crowd went ablaze. They absolutely loved this new song as they heard it the first time live. They got the gift when they least expected it.

In this new song, Niall talks about how his girl moves. She has a great body. When she admits that she loves Niall and no one else, it’s the moment that Niall can’t forget. It’s his inspiration for this song that has rock and roll combined with pop elements.

This will be Niall’s debut solo album and that’s the reason fans can’t wait any longer. Would this be better than what we heard from Harry Styles or Zayn Malik? Only time will tell who has the biggest solo career. Now it’s time to listen to this debut single.

Listen to “On The Loose” by Niall Horan