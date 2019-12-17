New Single Review + MV: “I Luv U” By Sofia Carson Ft. R3HAB

Sofia Carson has released a new track titled “I Luv U.” The Descendants star has called in the famous Dutch Producer R3HAB for the song and it turns out to be a clever move. R3HAB’s edition gives a lot to the song.

This new track “I Luv U” is about going over the top for someone who doesn’t feel the same way you do. “I been falling for a while now” sings the 26-year-old on this personal track. We can see that her work with EDM artists such as Alan Walker and Galantis has helped her a lot. She kind of sounds perfect over Dutch producer’s sharp house beats.

The track is good all over but the chorus is something special. “I love you, but I wish it wasn’t true, cause I know you think of her when I’m lying next to you,” sings Sofia Carson in the explosive chorus.

The song deserved the single treatment and Sofia Carson knows that. We got a music video for it on December 13th and it seems a perfectly fitting visual for this highly relatable track. The music video is directed by Joseph Toman. There is a monologue written by Sofia that opens the music video. Give it a watch below and you’ll love everything about it.

Watch Music Video “I Luv U” By Sofia Carson Ft. R3HAB