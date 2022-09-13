Single Review + Music Video: “Lie” By Lukas Graham

Lukas Graham, the popular Danish band, has released a new single titled “Lie.” The band has also released a music video to support their new single. It’s the first taste of their new LP.

The band gave us their first global smash hit in 2016 and everyone thought they’re just another one-hit-wonder. However, they turned out and proved everyone wrong with their next hit “Love Someone” that dropped within a year of their first hit. They didn’t stop there and continued making great music. They eventually released their first album titled 3 (The Purple Album). It was a critically well-received album that helped them establish themselves as the long-term hitmakers instead of one-hit-wonders.

Their new song “Lie” is a brutal breakup anthem. Lukas Forchhammer’s vocals are absolutely perfect and he is able to evoke the feeling. “Supposedly you’re with him, but wish you were holding me,” sings the crooner in the opening lines. He then asks her if she feels something when she touches him and finally he asks her if that’s how quickly her honesty turns into make-believe. It’s a catchy track and comes with an amazing music video. Watch the video and listen to the track below.

Watch New Music Video “Lie” By Lukas Graham