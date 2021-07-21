Single Review: “Heartless” By The Weeknd

The Weeknd has premiered a new song titled “Heartless,” a new that serves as the lead single from his fourth studio album Beauty Behind The Madness. The Weeknd sings “Never need a bitch, I’m what a bitch need.” It’s a charmless start for a promising song. He then declares that he actually wants to find someone who can help him and possibly fix him.

The song continues to climb and as it reaches the chorus, it becomes really powerful. “Why? ‘Cause I’m heartless and I’m back to my ways ’cause I’m heartless.” The chorus will also remind you of The Weeknd’s signature falsetto. The song is composed by Illangelo and Metro Boomin.

The Weeknd sings about being rich and famous and yet not feeling great but rather feeling ‘heartless.’ It’s the money that’s making The Weeknd worry and he finds it difficult to handle it. However, the song doesn’t continue like that. Towards the end, it takes a turn as The Weeknd gets his girl back by the end of the song and it seems as if everything is perfect. The song is already sitting on number one on iTunes and it’s getting a really good response on all the other streaming platforms as well. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “Heartless” By The Weeknd