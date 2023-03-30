Single Review: “Everybody Hates Me” by The Chainsmokers [Listen to Studio Version]

The Chainsmokers has released the full studio version of their latest single “Everybody Hates Me”. The band premiered this song a month ago when touring Europe. It received good reviews from the fans who instantly wanted a studio version of the song. However, the band was busy with their concerts and took almost a month to give us the full studio version of their latest single. The studio version came out today on all digital platforms.

“Everybody Hates Me” seems like a one-off single for the band to stay relevant in 2018. It follows up on “Sick Boy” and “You Owe Me”, being the third single from band’s upcoming album. So far, it’s been the best song so far that we’ve heard from this upcoming album. If you haven’t heard it before, it’s time you listen to this studio version. It’s really good and I feel like ‘hit’ is written all over it.

The Chainsmokers’ previous singles from the 2018 album failed to make an impression. They didn’t go well with the fans and failed to perform at the charts. The reason behind this failure was easy to guess. Both “Sick Boy” and “You Owe Me” weren’t the kind of songs we were expecting from the band. They didn’t promote band’s identity and failed to impress anyone. However, this new single “Everybody Hates Me” is more like The Chainsmokers single we expect. It’s got a crazy beat and some meaningful lyrics. I’m sure this song will perform on the charts and allow the band to get back to their comfort zone. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Everybody Hates Me” by The Chainsmokers