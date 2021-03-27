Single Review: “Don’t Give In” by Snow Patrol

Snow Patrol are back with a new single and it’s titled “Don’t Give In”. The song is really good. Along with the song comes the news of the new album. Yes, you read it right. Snow Patrol have announced their new album (7th studio album) along with the release of this song. The new album is titled “Wildness” and the album will come out on May 25th. The album will be marketed via Polydor.

Another BIG news for the fans of Snow Petrol is that you can pre-order the album right away.You can place your pre-order on iTunes. Before you pre-order the album, you can listen to “Don’t Give In” on your favorite streaming platform and watch it’s music video on YouTube. The band definitely did a great job with the video and did the right thing by premiering it along with the studio version of track. That, for me, is the right way to make a comeback.

This new song “Don’t Give In” is a mid-tempo rock track that shines with the inspired vocals from Gray. In the song, Gray sings about having difficult time due to his personal problems. However, he isn’t ready to give in yet. He knows that there are problems and that they are holding him back. Nevertheless, he is willing to go on so that he can move forward despite his problems. With this kind of attitude, it’s easy to keep going, even when everything is trying to stop you. That’s the spirit of this anthem. I’m already in love with it and have placed my pre-order as well. I’m sure a lot of you will do the same after listening this anthem below. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Don’t Give In” by Snow Patrol