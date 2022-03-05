Single Review: “Done For Me” by Charlie Puth & Kehlani

Charlie Puth has released a new song titled “Done For Me” and it features Kehlani. This new song is a feisty anthem and it’s produced by Charlie Puth. “Done For Me” is the fourth song from Charlie Puth’s upcoming LP “Voicenotes”. “Done For Me” is as good as the previous songs we heard from this album such as “Attention” and “How Long”. The song is already on its way to become a major hit for the singer. After giving it a listen, I’m sure you’d also become a fan of this new track.

Charlie does justice with the funky production as he sings “You think that you could be better off with somebody new” on the opening lines. By the time it reaches the chorus, the production builds up as Charlie asks his girl “What you done for me”. It’s more of a demand and only makes this demand after making it clear that he has been playing his part in this relationship but the other person hasn’t contributed enough. That’s what Charlie is basically talking about in this song.

The song is a discussion between both the partners. It means you are not only going to hear Charlie’s view point but Kehlani will also responds as she claims “I’ve given this everything”.

If you like what you’ve heard so far, then you don’t have to wait long for Charlie’s forthcoming album. It will come out on May 11. I know what you are thinking that the album release date was postponed. The goods is that May 11 is the date Charlie recently announced so you are going to get the album this summer. Isn’t that great? Listen to “Done For Me” and decide whether you want to wait for this album or not.

Listen to “Done For Me” by Charlie Puth and Kehlani