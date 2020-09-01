New Single Review: “Before You Go” By Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi has premiered a new single titled “Before You Go.” Lewis has become of the most sought after new stars with his breakthrough song “Someone You Loved” that is sitting on the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 for the third week running.

It was the perfect time for Lewis Capaldi to extend his album, which he did with three new songs. The deluxe edition also includes “Before You Go.” The new single opens with the 23-year-old singer delivering an emotional line “I fell by the wayside like everyone else, I hate you, I hate you, I hate you but I was just kidding myself,” sings the crooner in a very emotional pitch. On the chorus, the crooner posses a question and this time he doesn’t say it full of emotion but rather growling and demanding answers “So, before you go, was there something I could’ve said to make your heart beat better?”

While talking about the track, the Brit singer told the fans that it’s about the death of a family member. It was his aunt who committed suicide and Lewis Capaldi wanted to give his thought on it. When Lewis talked to his mother about the death, he was able to see the emotional side and how people go through emotional dilemma after someone close commits suicide. It’s a grim song but it’s worth every beat. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “Before You Go” By Lewis Capaldi