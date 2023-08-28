Single + MV: “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift

The new Taylor Swift single is here and it’s the lead single from her upcoming sixth studio album. Although Taylor or her label hasn’t said anything about the title of this album, we already know that the album is planned for November. It will possibly hit the stores on November 10.

For all the miss Swift fans, from now until November, you are going to have a time of your life as Taylor Swift plans to continue releasing songs from the album till its launch date. I wish we could have a new song every week.

The new single from the country-pop singer is titled “Look What You Made Me Do”. This new single from Taylor’s upcoming album is about a person who made Miss Swift look like a fool. She is annoyed at that person and she has shown her intention to take revenge on that person. I’m sure that theme already gives you a clear indication that this new song is a dark song – one that Taylor’s haters will use against her.

After giving it a few listens, I won’t be surprised to see this song hitting Top 40 radio pretty soon.

Taylor Swift also premiered a music video, following the audio release. The MV came out at MTV VMAs where Taylor premiered the video exclusively. The video shows us the fierce side of her – something we expected when we heard the song the first time. You are going to love Taylor in this video as she looks exactly like a zombie, standing on a mountain. Surprisingly, the mountain is made of old Taylors. It’s a high budget music video and it’s awesome. I’m sure you will have all the good things to say about it.

Watch Music Video “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift