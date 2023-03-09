Single: “Came Here To Forget” by Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton doesn’t want to stay away from the limelight for long. He released a new single titled “Came Here To Forget” today get back to the front-runners in the industry. This new single is the official lead single from his upcoming tenth studio album. The title for the album is still to be decided. The album will be out later this year via Warner Bros. Nashville.

The country singer took his inspiration from his personal life. His break up with his wife Miranda Lambert was a heartbreaking time but then he found love again as he started dating Gwen Stefani. The track is about Blake Shelton opening up to a stranger in a bar telling her about his sadness. The stranger girl is also hurt and it makes it perfect for them to be together and get through the difficult time. It’s exactly what’s happening in Blake and Gwen’s real life at this moment. Although it sounds like a conspiracy, but did Blake used Gwen to get a theme going for his new single?

This new single has all the typical country elements but still it has a lot of freshness about it. This mid-tempo ballad could easily be among the best songs that we’ve heard from the country singer in recent past. It has ‘hit’ written all over it and it has already made to number 1 spot on the country songs chart on iTunes. Listen to the song below.

Listen to “Came Here To Forget” by Blake Shelton