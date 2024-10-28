New Single Audio: “I Got You” By Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha doesn’t seem disappointed by the push back of her debut album “A.Y.F” until January 2017. The album is a production of Warner Bros. Records and it’s quite a shock to delay its release. Though, Bebe Rexha doesn’t seem to lose her faith or feel down.

She has released a brand new single “I Got You” on October 27th, 2016. The song is available on Spotify & YouTube and can be purchased on iTunes.

Bebe Rexha went missing after her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and it was time for a new single. “I Got You” is a surprise by the songstress and it’s quite different from “No Broken Hearts”; featuring Nicki Minaj.

It’s good to see Bebe Rexha trying something other than urban sounds. This time, it’s a cross between synth-pop and Middle Eastern Folklore and she has really performed well.

The song is all about Bebe Rexha being there for her lover despite all the adversities. No matter how hard times they face or how strong the depression gets for her love, she’ll be there. “I just wanna love you, I got you” sings the Bebe Rexha.

After listening to the song, you wouldn’t resist doing those Egyptian-like hand moves. Believe me! the song will make you move.

Watch: Lyric Video of “I Got You” By Bebe Rexha