Single : “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor [Listen + Read Review]

Meghan Trainor is back and she has marked her return in the sassiest way possible. Her comeback single “No Excuses” is as sassy as it gets, probably the sassiest pop bop in my recent memory. It’s a hit already, even before you realize it.

Meghan Trainor in her new single “No Excuses” is a confident girl who doesn’t want any excuses when it comes to treating her. She wants respect from her boy, no matter what. “Why you, why you acting hard when you just a baby” she sings. She then demands respect and fair play as she sings “Boy, I keep it real you, but you trying to play me.” She gets totally over her boy and wants him to show total respect when she tells him “Your mama raised you better than that” in the chorus. I feel like it’s a totally relatable song with some playful lyrics and a strong production.

Along with this new single, Meghan Trainor also premiered the official music video for the track. The playful visuals are directed by Colin Tilley. The video is a colorful affair where you see Meghan and her two clones dancing constantly. The choreography is cute and the three girls (actually one) deliver some super cute looks. It’s a fun video that has all the ingredients of helping the single climb the charts. I think Meghan has done everything right with this project so far. Give it a listen below and tell me what you think about it.

Listen to “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor + Music Video