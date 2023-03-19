Music Video:”Swalla” by Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj

Jason Derulo and Nicki Minaj have premiered a new music video titled “Swalla”. It’s the fist major spring banger from Jason and it’s going to stay here for the entire summer. Clubs are going to pick it up for sure. They will probably play it throughout the summer. The single “Swalla” features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign.

Before Jason premiered the music video on YouTube, he released the audio for the radio. It was on the radio last night.

The music video for “Swalla” gives us Jason dancing on the floor. His dance skills are really inspirational as we see him doing slick dance moves with a bunch of sexy girls. The girls twerk on the floor, which is covered with water, while Jason removes his shirt and turns the heat on. On the other hand, Nicki is wearing a full fur coat and she continues looking at Jason who starts flirting with one of the dancing girls.

“Swalla” is a surefire hit banger. You have to put it on repeat to really enjoy this single. It will change the temperature and introduce hotness as the spring starts unfolding. Listen to this banger below and watch the music video.

Watch music video for “Swalla” by Jason Derulo featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign