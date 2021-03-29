5 Seconds of Summer is making another effort to save their latest single “Want You Back”. The band has released the official music video for this new song. Could this video treatment save the song? You could only tell after you watch the music video.

Earlier this year, we were totally shocked to see 5SOS failing to turn their song into a hit. “Want You Back” was their comeback single and it was destined to become a major hit for the band. However, it failed to impress the fans although it got to the top spot on some iTunes charts. Nevertheless, the fans never approved of it. Bloggers also thought this be a weaker single considering the fact that it was band’s long-awaited comeback single. We all wanted it to become a hit.

With the video treatment that this song has now received, I’m having a feel that it has a chance to survive. The song may get back into top 100 chart and help the band get some decent success from this song.

Some bloggers and 5SOS fans think that the band shouldn’t have given the video treatment to this song. Instead, they could’ve easily scrapped this song off their album and should have worked on a new song. That, according to a lot of people, was their great chance to get something out of this video.

In the music video, you will see a colorful visual where band members will be covered in fluorescent lights. The band is kind of flying, defying the gravity and delivering a performance on the walls and in the rooms that keep spinning. I hope a lot of people will enjoy this video as it looks very dreamy and different from what you’ve seen this year in music videos.

Watch the music video “Want You Back” by 5 Seconds of Summer