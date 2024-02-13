New Music Video: “Anymore” by Goldfrapp

Goldfrapp has premiered a new music video for their hit new single “Anymore”. Since the single sounds really cool, everyone expected that there will be a mind-blowing music video to go with the single. That’s exactly what happened. This is that kind of mind-blowing music video that you expect for this quality of songs.

The music video, premiered on YouTube, was shot in Canary Islands, Spain. In the video, you see Alison Goldfrapp (the lead singer) enjoying girls and their unique poses while singing the song. The choreography is contemporary and it manages to deliver the kind of excitement that everyone expected to see in the video. You see them doing their ‘thing’ all over the island as they try to impress Alison.

The music video is a piece of art. It’s a high-quality production that went right. I’m sure when you watch this music video, you will fall in love with it. Not only the music video but if you haven’t listened to the song yet, you are going to absolutely adore the audio as well. It’s a well-executed single that deserves to be played again and again. Now it’s time to watch the music video below.

Watch “Anymore” by Goldfrapp