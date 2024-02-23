New Music: “Something Like This” by Coldplay and The Chainsmokers

It’s time you treat your ears with the highly-anticipated new single “Something Just Like This” by Coldplay and The Chainsmokers. It’s the collaboration that has been keeping the fans awake ever since the news that both are working together got out.

Some critics anticipated this collaboration to be a failed attempt but it turned out to be one of the best things that I’ve heard in a while. To be honest, it’s just something you could expect from this exciting collaboration.

It’s not unusual of Coldplay to try things in the dance genre. They did “A Sky Full of Stars” with Aviccii and it was a massive hit. So everyone could expect good things to come out of this project with The Chainsmokers.

With this project, fans could expect Coldplay to move further into the electronic dance genre. After all, they have shown what they are capable of with “A Sky Full of Stars” and now with “Something Just Like This”. This could also help the band get some major mainstream attention, something they need at this time in their career. So, I wish they make this move and make the electronic dance genre their own.

It’s a good song and that’s what we expected it to be when Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers) said that it’s ‘the dopest’ thing he’s ever written. Give it a listen below and see if you agree with Alex.

Listen to “Something Just Like This” by Coldplay and The ChainSmokers