New music roundup (no. 9)

Fancy discovering some great new music? Course you do! This new music roundup features plenty of interesting and exciting new music for you to check out. If your new music itch still hasn’t been satisfied, you can find all my previous roundup’s in the New Music section.

London Grammar – ‘Wasting My Young Years’

There’s a lot of buzz building up around this London three-piece at the minute (pictured above), who came from relatively nowhere earlier this year with the brilliant ‘Hey Now’. Since then, ‘Metal & Dust’ confirmed their status as ‘ones to watch’ and now ‘Wasting My Young Years’ (out 16 June), in all its beautifully emotive glory, is here to further their cause.



Josef Salvat – ‘Hustler’

Another hugely exciting artist who has seemingly come from nowhere is Australian Josef Salvat. He released his first ever track ‘This Life’ in January and only made his live debut last month, but he’s already standing out as a promising singer-songwriter-producer. ‘Hustler’ (out 10 June on Sticky Lips Music) is a dark and brooding pop song boasting some mesmerising vocals and great production.



Thumpers – ‘Unkinder (A Tougher Love)’

Thumpers are London based duo Marcus Pepperell and John Hamson Jr, and this track is taken from their debut EP ‘Unkinder’ (out 3 June on Transgressive). Like their debut single ‘Dancing’s Done’, ‘Unkinder (A Tougher Love)’ is bouncy, jubilant and slightly edgy pop that reminds me a bit of Everything Everything and Passion Pit.



Violet Hours – ‘Berlin’

Violet Hours say they aim to make ‘pop that’s going to be remembered’. In the case of ‘Berlin’, it’s safe to say they’ve easily achieved that. It’s a great mixture of tension, melody and atmosphere – with a great chorus and an epic crescendo. Violet Hours definitely sound like ones to watch:



The Good Natured – ‘Lovers’

‘You and I could be lovers / But you and I will never be in love’ – doesn’t really sound like the chorus of a good pop song does it? The Good Natured don’t seem to be a band burdened by pop conventions though, and ‘Lovers’ is a refreshing take on modern love – with singer Sarah McIntosh gleefully taking control of a relationship. ‘Lovers’ is taken from their debut album Prism, which is out this summer sometime.



Horse Party – ‘Back To Mono’

Horse Party are a new three-piece band based in Suffolk who have a grungey blues sound reminiscent of The Kills. ‘Back To Mono’ is their debut single and is out now on Sturm Und Drang Recordings. Check it out:

