New music roundup (no. 15)

Some interesting new music to share with you all in this roundup, which has something for everyone! If you know of any great new bands that deserve a bit of recognition then share them in the comments at the bottom.

Cosmonauts – ‘What Me Worry’

This is the lead single from California band Cosmonauts’ new album Persona Non Grata (out now on Burger Records), and it’s a great slice of hypnotising drone-pop. Cosmonauts have been compared with The Velvet Underground in some quarters, and display a wry sense of humour (Americans are capable of it apparently) in ‘What Me Worry’ by reversing the ‘Venus In Furs’ lyrics to ”And I’m not tired / I’m not weary / I don’t need no sleep at all”



The Courtesans – ‘Dirty Killer (Remix)’

I’m still not quite sure how to describe London group The Courtesans. Imagine Alison Goldfrapp taking over the Pussycat Dolls and channelling the dark electro spirit of Nine Inch Nails and you’re almost there. If that interests you, find out more about them at their website (thecourtesans.org) and check out the censored video (ooh the teases!) for their single ‘Dirty Killer’ below. It’s taken from their upcoming debut album, which is expected in October.



Only Real – ‘Get It On’

There’s lots to be said about the negative effects of technology on the music industry, but when you hear a new artist like Niall Galvin AKA Only Real – who recorded his debut EP in his bedroom on a battered old laptop – it’s hard not to see some positives to the proliferation of technology. ‘Get It On’ is the lead track from Only Real’s debut EP ‘Days In The City’, and it’s a sunny, addictive single with echoes of Jamie T.



Cleo Sol – ‘Teardrop’

London-born pop-soul singer Cleo Sol has been making a name for herself over the past year or so with some exciting releases and free downloads, but is yet to make the big breakthrough. Her mash-up of Massive Attack’s ‘Teardrop’ and The Verve’s ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ might just be the catalyst to an attack on the mainstream, which won’t be harmed by the fact she sounds a bit like Beyonce (especially on this song)



Eagulls – ‘Nerve Endings’

Eagulls are a five-piece punk band from Leeds who have been bouncing around playing gigs and releasing EPs on different labels since they formed two years ago. They’ve now signed to Partisan and are busy recording their debut album, which should be out next year. Until then they’ve released new single ‘Nerve Endings’ – which is a satisfyingly bruising rock track that reminds me a bit of Funeral Suits.



Flyte – ‘Over And Out’

New London band Flyte are getting ready to release their debut EP ‘Live’, and have recorded their first ever video for lead track ‘Over And Out’. They list Elvis Costello, Talking Heads and LCD Soundsystem amongst their influences, and there’s a definite New Wave lean to ‘Over And Out’. You can’t help but be charmed by the DIY video as well.

