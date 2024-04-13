New music round up (no.8)

More great new music for you, this time coming from US bands HAERTS and Wampire as well as promising new UK bands Coastal Cities, Animal Kingdom, Eli & Fur and The Adelines.

HAERTS – ‘Wings’

Although HAERTS’ debut single was debuted online to rave reviews almost six months ago, it’s only been released this week (on limited edition 7inch) and has just been treated to a proper video. If you’re not familiar with them yet, you probably soon will be – as the superb ‘Wings’ has marked HAERTS out as one to watch over the coming year.



Wampire – ‘The Hearse’

Wampire are an inventive indie-rock duo from Portland, Oregon who make delightfully unpredictable music, as evidenced in ‘The Hearse’, the lead single from their debut album ‘Curiosity’. It starts off with swelling electronic organs and then morphs into scuzzy but expansive garage-rock territory, before bringing in more electro elements. Hard to classify, but easy to love – ‘The Hearse’ is out on 13 May via Polyvinyl.







Coastal Cities – ‘Entropic’

‘Entropic’ is part of a double-A side single release from promising indie five-piece Coastal Cities, who specialise in funky guitars, 80’s keyboards and summery vibes! All of those ingredients are present in the jaunty and blissful indie-pop tune ‘Entropic’ – which is out on 3 June through Once Upon A Time Records.



Animal Kingdom – ‘Strange Attractor’

Animal Kingdom are a band from London who have been so successful in the US that their New York based label Mom + Pop have decided to release their debut album ‘The Looking Away’ in the UK (out 29 April). Lead single ‘Strange Attractor’ has been the biggest factor in their Stateside success, becoming one of the top 10 songs played on alternative radio in 2012. It’s not hard to see why, it’s a brilliantly enigmatic and relentless pop song.



Eli & Fur – ‘Nightmares’

Here’s a slick, thumping, atmospheric slice of electro for you from exciting new London DJ and production duo Eli & Fur. ‘Nightmares’ is available as a free download from their Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/eliandfur) prior to getting an official release on 27 May via NYX Records. Enjoy:



The Adelines – ‘Alleyways’

The Adelines are a new four-piece indie band from Swansea, and this gorgeously sun-drenched new single is guaranteed to put Spring in your step regardless of the dull April weather we’re currently enduring. Fun fact: they’re named after their next door neighbour’s cat. ‘Alleyways’ is out on 6 May through Kissability.

