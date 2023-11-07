New Music Review: “Setting Fires” by The Chainsmokers Featuring XYLØ

The Chainsmokers dropped their most-awaited EP “Collage” on November 5th, 2016 including 4 of the already released songs “Inside Out”, “Don’t Let Me Down”, “Closer” and “All We Know.” The EP also contains a new track “Setting Fires” that is an electro-Pop mix.

“Closer” is still rocking at number 1 in the US, and “All We Know” is supposed to take that place. It’s a wonderful time for The Chainsmokers to release another single “Setting Fires” Featuring pop duo XYLØ.

It’s amazing to see how they’re managing to release all these catchy and full-of-life tracks that people are so ecstatic about. The audio clip released on YouTube has over 2 million views and it’s not the full song. They are the new heartthrob of America, undoubtedly.

The song “Setting Fires” is about a girl trying to keep her lover content. “I can’t keep you from harm, but I’m set on fire to keep you warm, I can’t go on and on, Setting fires to keep you warm” sings the Paide Duddy, the vocalist of XYLØ band.

Also, you will hear Ms. Duddy in the bridge of the song asking her lover if she was there for him or not “What would I do? What I wouldn’t do to save you, what would I do? What I wouldn’t do to save you.”

It seems that Columbia Records hit the jackpot by signing The Chainsmokers; big money coming their way.

Listen: “Setting Fires” By The Chainsmokers featuring XYLØ