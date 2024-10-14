New Music: “On Your Side” by The Veronicas

Although everyone loved the sound when The Veronicas released their 2014 album, they are now working on an even better sound. I’m talking about their new track “On Your Side”. The sound is different from what one would expect from the band but if they continue with this sound, I’m sure they are going to be an even bigger hit this year.

That’s how good this new song is.

The Australian band premiered their new single today a few hours earlier. The track titled “On Your Side” is taken from their upcoming studio album. This will be their fourth studio rendition but the date of release for this new album is yet to be announced. The band will probably drop the lead single this month or the coming month and that’s when we will get some news about the release date of this album.

This new track “On Your Side” is produced by Wayne Hector and Jim Eliot, who have already got some major hits to their credit. The sound of the song is synth-EDM but it lacks the club-touch. So it’s different from the typical clubby EDM sound that you hear so often these days. But it’s not a laidback song by any means. It’s an uplifting number that will definitely give you a lift. You can listen to this new song from The Veronicas below. Just put your headphones and hit the PLAY button.

Listen to “On Your Side” by The Veronicas