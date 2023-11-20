Music: “I Know What You Did Last Summer” by Shawn Mendes

The news has been circling of a Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello [Fifth Harmony] collaboration for weeks now. Finally, it’s here and it’s here to stay. The collaboration between the two is a new single titled “I Know What You Did Last Summer”. The Canadian singer-songwriter has once again delivered excellent trademark sound. This acoustic track will be the official lead single from Shawn’s upcoming debut album “Handwritten”. The album will be released on November 20th.

Shawn Mendes, who has been close to Fifth Harmony for sometime now, has picked Camila for her song. Camila is probably the best singer among the 5H girls and she is a good friend of Shawn. Shawn has coincided with the band of many events and it was obvious that he will do a collaboration with them any time soon.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is a great song where both Shawn and Camila has combined their vocals perfectly. It looks as if they have the perfect vocals to accompany each other. The song is about Camila being unfaithful to Shawn – something that happened last summer. Shawn knows about Camila cheating on him and he decides to torment her for that instead of confronting her.

The track has signature Shawn Mendes sound and there is no doubt that it will be a pop hit. You can listen to it below.

Listen to “I Know What You Did Last Summer” by Shawn Mendes