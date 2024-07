With a title like ‘Louder’ you’d expect Neon Jungle to go a bit noisier, which to some degree they have, but outside of the alerting chorus there’s not a huge amount of guts to this piece, coming across as quite an uninspiring semi-ballad.

The chorus will make you sit up and listen and as a standalone piece that’s great, but it needs a bit of work elsewhere to really lift it up.

Radio-friendly stuff though.

(6/10)