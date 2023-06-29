Music Video Review: “Project Steps” by T.I.

T.I. has premiered official visual of his latest single “Project Steps”. This new track was originally premiered back in March. Produced by MARS, this track is believed to be part of T.I.’s upcoming solo LP titled “Traps Open” by the news isn’t confirmed just yet.

The music video for “Project Steps” is directed by PhillyFlyBoy. The music video has a very dark environment with only black and white colors to be seen throughout the video. The music video shows T.I. going back to his hometown of Bankhead, Atlanta where he spends time with his old friends, climbing rooftops, playing around in streets and living that Hustle Gang life again. The music video “Project Steps” is a dedication to T.I.’s late nephew.

“Project Steps” is a neat video that serves its purpose. T.I. hasn’t added much in the video but it looks just about perfect with whatever material it has. You can watch the video below. Make sure that you leave a comment after watching the video so that we know your opinion and bring even more exciting music videos next time.

Watch Music Video “Project Steps” by T.I.