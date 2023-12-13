Music Video Review: “Player” by Tinashe ft. Chris Brown

Tinashe is absolutely stunning when it comes to singing anything R&B. She is the real queen as she has once again proven in her new single “Player”. She has the perfect voice for this R&B track and she makes the right dance moves in the official video, which released on November 2 through VEVO.

“Player” is the official lead single from Tinashe’s upcoming album. The album is titled “Joyride” and it will be released in January 2016. The label hasn’t announced the exact release date as of now.

“Player”, featuring Chris Brown, is currently knocking doors on top 40 radio charts in the US. There is every chance that the track will get the entry because of the ‘sound’ that makes everyone fall in love with it. The vocals are perfect, the production quality is high and Chris Brown turns this R&B banger into a nearly perfect song. There is no way you won’t fall in love with this track.

The music video for “Player” is as good as it gets. Tinashe looks stunning while doing her dancing moves. As the video progresses, Tinashe competes with other dancers, showing off her swirling body and swift movements. She comes out winner every time. When you watch the video, you will know that she is actually better than everyone else and the victories are real and not just for the video.

Watch music video “Players” by Tinashe

