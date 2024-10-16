Miley Cyrus Does “Carpool Karaoke” With James Corden

Miley Cyrus has again done Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. The best part about this episode is that it is not for Apple users only but for everyone as aired on ‘The Late Late Show’. Cyrus and Corden had a ride together and the purpose, off course, was to promote her latest album ‘Younger Now’. The prominent part of this ride was the scream-sing version of “Party in the U.S.A.” whose lyrics like “Look to my right, and I see the Hollywood sign,” made it more interesting.

Miley’s “Carpool Karaoke” last time was for “The Cyrus Family” released on Apple Music. However, the last night was for James Corden’s CBS “The Late Late Show”. This dynamic duo of James and Miley sung various popular songs last night including “We Can’t Stop”, “The Climb”, “Party in the U.S.A”, “Younger Now”, “Wrecking Ball”, and “Malibu”.

As thinks Cyrus, only one thing could have made her stay in Corden’s car better.

“It woulda been more fun if we hot-boxed this thing,” the singer joked around in the end. “Don’t you think?”

Watch Miley Cyrus and James Corden’s Karaoke Ride Together

As the end of their ride approached, Cordon pulled the car over in a residential neighborhood. The purpose was to test their crying ability demand. Both Cyrus and Corden had their failed attempts to intrigue their emotions. However, Corden eventually gets teary-eyed from hysterically laughing.