Listen: MIA – ‘Y.A.L.A.’

If you only live once, why do we keep doing the same shit?

With that, the firebrand that is MIA not only effortlessly dismisses Drake and his ‘YOLO’ nonsense but also well and truly announces herself back on the scene.

Her new album Matangi is out in a couple of weeks, and ‘Y.A.L.A.’ (You Always Live Again) is a gloriously vibrant, colourful and edgy slice of agit-pop which is reminiscent of the Sri Lankan rap/singer’s earlier work.

A preview of ‘Y.A.L.A.’ was released last week, but now you can listen to it in full below: