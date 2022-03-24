Mercury Records to stop releasing physical singles

Mercury Records, the home to popular acts like The Killers and Arcade Fire, have announced they are to stop releasing physical versions of their singles – planning to rely solely on digital downloads instead.

The record label has said they will only release physical versions of singles on very rare occassions, with a spokesman telling the Daily Mail physical versions will be released only when “it is guaranteed to make a profit”.

The move comes as a response to a poor 2010 for Mercury Records – which was reported to have actually lost money on single releases last year – and is a sign that the major players in the music industry are ready to start acknowledging the internet as the premier music distribution channel.

The sales of physical singles have been declining rapidly over the last few years, falling from over 1 million in 2006 to just over 150,000 in 2010.

