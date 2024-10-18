Matt Terry Drops His First Single Called “Suckers For You”

Matt Talks About His Forthcoming Album And Fans React To It
Talking about the forthcoming album, Matt said:
The whole album is about my life over the last year and a half. It’s about being at the start of a relationship and how everything’s great, then it starts to crack, then Sucker For You comes in just after that. It’s about knowing you love someone more than they love you. Even though they’re f**king up and not being a great partner, you’re sticking with them and basically being a bit of a loser.
Matt’s fan seems super excited for this upcoming project and they can’t stop them but Tweet directly to him. Some of them even went caps. “THIS IS SO GOOD, MATT I LOVE YOU.” Another caps-locked Tweet is: “ITS LITERALLY SUCH A BOP I LOVE IT.”