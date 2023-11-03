Matt Taelor Song, “Can’t Breathe”. Song Premiere:

The alt-pop Singer and songwriter, “Matt Taelor” has shared a new song, “Can’t breathe”. It was premiered via Streaming Music Services and is now available on digital platforms. This is his fifth release this year following already released singles, “Everything”, “Nobody But You”, “California” and “Which Side Are You On?”.

Matt recorded this recently released song Can’t Breathe two years ago but he didn’t release it. What could be the possible reason? The Connecticut based singer told the reason to media, “I recorded ‘Can’t Breathe’ a couple years ago but wasn’t happy with the final product and so I never released it”.

Now he has re-recorded the song with a guitarist “Chris Cubeta”at Studio G in Brooklyn and finally released it.

Well, it has taken him two years to finalize the product but who cares? I mean I am kind of obsessed with this song. I just love it. All i know is, He has taken very well deserved time to share such a captivating pop song. WOW, i have already got this song on repeat.

Everything about this song is so catchy. The Soulful vocals, the melody. Just Amazing!

Stream The Matt Taelor’s New Song, “Can’t Breathe”:



Hello! I know you loved it. Enjoy Yourself!