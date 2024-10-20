Maroon 5 Released Video Snippet Of New Song “Girls Like You”

Adam Levine is up to a new song called “Girls Like You” and he has taken it to Twitter to share a 50-second video snippet of the song recording. The song is expected to be on the forthcoming album called ” Red Pill Blues”.

Maroon 5 revealed the good news on Oct 4 Wednesday morning with a series of GIFs to unveil the tracklist. The track list consists of a total of 10 songs opening with a song called ‘Best 4 U’. It ends with the song named ‘Closure’. Before its end, the album also includes tracks such as ‘Lips on You’, ‘Bet My Heart’ and ‘Wait’.

The Collaborations In “Red Pill Blues”