Maroon 5 Is To Sell a Big Array From Their Gear Which Includes Guitars, Drums and Microphones.

Maroon 5 has been ruling the headlines about music for last two decades They possess a story of success. What are they up to now? The Band wants to sell a massive array from their gear. Why?

The keyboardist and guitarist, “Jesse Carmichael” says, “This gear was such a huge part of our story and I hope that it goes to an up-and-coming band or musicians who can make it part of their own story”.

Jesse Carmichael reveals the reason to sale this stuff. He said, “Now we are in a new phase and we need to clear out what we are not using anymore to make room for the equipment that will help us create what comes next”.

The American Pop Rock Band has decided to sell this valuable gear through Techno Empire’s Reverb Shop. The gear includes microphones, guitars, drums and other instruments. The music band used these instruments for recording sessions throughout their career and also during their stage performances.

The gear includes almost 200 instruments. The wireless microphone which the lead singer Adam Levine used while he was on the tour supporting their music album,” It Won’t Be Soon Before Long” is among the selling gear too.

Number of guitars are also included in this array. A 2003 Fender ’72 reissue Telecaster Thinline, a 2005 Fender Custom shop Yuriy Shisnoy and some others which the band have used throughout their career.

Not only guitars a Yamaha S90 Keyboard, which the Carmichael played when he was a teenager. A MiKo Keyboard, a custom built keytar with the brand’s names printed on it.

