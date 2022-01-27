Mariah Carey Premiers a Snippet of Her New Song “I Don’t” – Hear it NOW

Mariah Carey has previewed a snippet of her new song “I Don’t”. She used her famous E! series “Mariah’s World” to premiere this new music on 29th of January.

This R&B ballad is dedicated to James Packer, who is Mariah’s EX. It’s a break-up anthem that tells James that it’s over now. Mariah, after being engaged to James, has now decided to end this relationship. She talks about it in the song and tells her fans that it was a lie and nothing more. There was no love in the relationship but everything was built on lies. At least that’s what Mariah believes. We still need to hear the James side who might have to say something about Mariah as well.

Nevertheless, this 50-second long snippet sounds like a hit track in the making. Mariah will also bring in rapper YG for a few verses in the song but you don’t hear him in the snippet. So, you will have to wait to see how it sounds when the full song comes out in a few days.

You can listen to the 50-second snippet below. Be sure to leave your comments about this snippet.

Listen to “I Don’t” by Mariah Carey (50-second snippet)

‪#IDONT‬ A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:16pm PST