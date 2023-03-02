02 MAR

Lucius – ‘Nothing Ordinary / Turn It Around’

‘Nothing Ordinary’ is an indie hit with a surprisingly hooky chorus hiding behind its unusual and wacky production side. The off-kilter drum track and quickly singable chorus work together to give this a more commercial side to its distinctly indie vibe. {rating}

‘Turn It Around’ doesn’t quite do it for me as much but the hand-clapping beat and the progression from verse to chorus still holds together well and the lead vocals of Lucius are the foundations that hold the rest of the track together.

Post Author: Philip Lickley

