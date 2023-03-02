Lucius – ‘Nothing Ordinary / Turn It Around’

‘Nothing Ordinary’ is an indie hit with a surprisingly hooky chorus hiding behind its unusual and wacky production side. The off-kilter drum track and quickly singable chorus work together to give this a more commercial side to its distinctly indie vibe. {rating}



‘Turn It Around’ doesn’t quite do it for me as much but the hand-clapping beat and the progression from verse to chorus still holds together well and the lead vocals of Lucius are the foundations that hold the rest of the track together.

