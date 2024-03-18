Listen: Little Boots reveals new track ‘Broken Record’

Ahead of the release of her long awaited second album ‘Nocturnes’, Little Boots has today debuted a new track from it.

Called ‘Broken Record’, the track is a typically hypnotic dance-pop number with a slightly sinister edge, which is bound to get the remix crowd excited. Check it out and let me know what you think:

‘Nocturnes’ is the follow up to Little Boots, real name Victoria Hesketh, 2009 debut ‘Hands’ and is set for release on 6 May. It was produced by former DFA Records honcho and occasional UNKLE collaborator Tim Goldsworthy, so it’s likely to be pretty good!