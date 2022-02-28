Listen To The Norah Jones’ Song, “Just A Little Bit”:

The American singer and songwriter, “Norah Jones” has shared a new song titled, “Just A Little Bit”.

The track Just A Little Bit was co-written by Norah Jones with, “Brian Blade”, “Christopher Thomas”, “Sarah Oda”. It will appear on the American singer’s upcoming seventh studio album called, “Begin Again” which is expected to be released on 12th of April. You can pre-order the album here.

Oh wow! Guys, This new song Just A Little Bit is extraordinary. It is a ballad, the production is nice. Norah has sung this song with a very soft voice. It is so relaxing ,. Enjoy!

Listen to the Norah Jones’ New Song, “Just A Little Bit”:

Norah Jones has planned and announced an Australian and American tour in support of her upcoming album.

The tour starts at the Palais Theater in Australia on 12th of April. Get your tickets and learn more about the tour details here.