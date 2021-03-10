Listen To Sara Bareilles’ Song, “No Such Thing”.

The American singer and songwriter, “Sara Bareilles” has shared a new song titled, “No Such Thing”. It is a follow up to her last released song, “Fire” and will be a part of her upcoming sixth studio album called, “Amidst the Chaos”.

The T Bone Burnett’s produced album, “Amidst the Chaos” includes 12 songs. It is supposed to be released on 5th of April 2019. This upcoming LP marks the American singer’s first music release after 4 long years. You can pre-order the album here.

Well, No Such Thing is a ballad and a lovely one. It comes with a sweet pop production. Sara kills it with her vocals. The melody is soft, very relaxing to hear. Enjoy!

Listen to Sara Bareilles’ new song, “No Such Thing”:

The American singer has confirmed that she will manage a tour later in this month for the support of her upcoming album. There are no dates announced yet for the tour.