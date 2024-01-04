Listen to “Him And I” by G-Eazy Featuring Halsey

G-Eazy and Halsey collaboration that you’ve been waiting so anxiously is finally here. We broke the news of their collaboration a few days back. Ever since a lot of you have been waiting for the song to come out. The good news is that G-Eazy hasn’t only given us the audio but its coupled with the video.

It’s not a new song. G-Eazy and Halsey debuted this song in the summer on a concert. However, it took almost three months for collaborators to come together, record a studio version, and shot a music video. Do you think G-Eazy took too long to give us the studio version of the song?

“Him and I” is now the official single from G-Eazy’s upcoming studio album “The Beautiful & Damned”. It’s going to be his third studio album and it will hit the stores on December 15th.

With the official audio out, I’m sure a lot of you will add this song to their favorites. It’s that good. If you have listened to the song earlier in the concert video posted on YouTube, I request you to listen to this song again. Give it a second chance. You will love the studio version. The version you heard on YouTube earlier wasn’t crisp and obviously lacked the quality of sound we expect from an official studio release.

What’s so good about this song? It’s got killer production with amazing lyrics and perfect vocals. G-Eazy and Halsey have a perfect on-screen chemistry that has worked wonders for the music video. The song is a surefire hit and has a great potential. If G-Eazy promotes it properly, it would definitely climb to the top of the charts. Listen to this song below.

Listen to “Him and I” by G-Eazy and Halsey + Watch Official Music Video