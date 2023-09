A new Four Tet track is always cause for excitement, but following the pretty strange and very divisive ‘Kool FM’ no-one knows what to expect from Kieran Hebden’s next album Beautiful Rewind.

Today the talented producer dropped the beautifully seductive ‘Parallel Jalebi’, another new track from the album and one which should allay any fears that Beautiful Rewind will sound anything less than brilliant. Check it out below: