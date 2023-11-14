Kodak Black Music Video, “ZEZE” Featuring Travis Scott And Offset. Watch Now:

Back in October, the American Rapper, “Kodak Black” teamed up with the American Rapper, “Travis Scott” and the Georgian hip hop band Migos’ member, “Offset” to share a new song titled, “ZEZE”. The song was co-written by Kodak Black with, “D.A. Doman”, “Offset” and “Travis Scott”.

Moreover, ZEZE will be included in the Kodak’s upcoming second studio album, “Dying To Live” which is expected to be released on 14th of December. The American Rapper has already released two of the singles from the album including, “Take One” and “If I’m Lyin’, I’m Flyin’ ” and this new song ZEZE is a follow up to the recently released singles.

The news on the internet right now is that the ZEZE has been accompanied with the official music video. It was directed by, “Travis Scott” who made it look like a behind the scenes video.

The Visuals feature the trio and other shooting team and shows them recording the music video. It is all just so stylish and luxury where you will see money floating in the air, some hot ladies twerking and of course the hip hop trio rapping in style.

Watch The Music Video To The Kodak Black’s Collaboration, “ZEZE” With Travis Scott And Offset:

ZEZE is already on Number 2 at the Billboard Hot 100 and is the first ever song which is appearing on the charts with such a good position having it’s title beginning with the letter Z.