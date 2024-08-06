Kings Of Leon release video for ‘Supersoaker’ and unveil new track ‘Wait For Me’ – check them both out here

Kings Of Leon have had a busy day today, releasing the video for Mechanical Bull lead single ‘Supersoaker’ as well as unveiling brand new track ‘Wait For Me’.

When they revealed ‘Supersoaker‘ last month it seemed like Kings Of Leon were returning to their Southern-rock roots but, as ‘Wait For Me’ proves, they’re still partial to a weepy, slow-burning rock-ballad. Listen to it and watch the Instagram-esque video for ‘Supersoaker’ (directed by W.I.Z.) below:

‘Wait For Me’

‘Supersoaker’

Mechanical Bull is Kings of Leon’s sixth studio album and is due out on 24 September.