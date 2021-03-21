Kelsy Karter Delivers a Song, “What U”. Stream Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Kelsy Karter” has shared a new song titled, “What U”. It is her first music release after “Harry” which was released back in January 2019.

This new song What U was co-written by Kelsy Karter with “Tony Esterly” and “Anthony Rossomando”.

Well, are you ready for a ride in to 60’s music? You better be, because this song is a perfect throw back to 60’s music.

I must say Kelsy has blessed us with a gift and I really am happy to have this one. The production is too damn good. Kelsy Karter utters magical vocals. Enjoy!

Listen to the Kelsy Karter’s new song, “What U”:

Kelsy Karter talked to the media about the song and said, “I’m not the girl that’s going to sit back and wait for things to happen. If I want something, I’m going to go after it. ‘What U’ represents the spirit of Kelsy Karter, and everyone else on our rocketship to Mars”.