Kehlani Teams Up With Ty Dolla $ign For a Song, “Nights Like This”. Stream:

The American singer and songwriter, “Kehlani” has joined forces with the American rapper, “Ty Dolla $ign”. The pair has released a new song titled, “Nights Like This”.

Nights Like This was co-written by Kehlani with “Elliott Trent”. It was premiered exclusively on, “Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show” and is know available on digital platforms.

Kehlani recorded this song earlier but she didn’t release it. She told media that, “We’ve made songs and it just hasn’t come out because it hasn’t been the time”. She added, “This was just the perfect time for us both to finally put something out.”

Nights Like This possesses a soft tone, I love the melody. Kehlani’s part, and the Ty’s part, both just went perfect.

The song comes with an accompanying music video which is gonna leave you wow. Enjoy!

Watch music video to Kehlani and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaboration, “Nights Like This”:

There is more music coming from kehlani this February as she is releasing a mixtape. She is also working on a new album which will be released soon but the official dates are not announced yet.