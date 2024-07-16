Kasabian announce warm up show for Reading and Leeds…

Leicester lad-rockers (only joking Serge!) Kasabian have announced a special show next month as they gear up for their headline assault on this years Reading and Leeds festival.

The band will be playing at Brixton O2 Academy on Monday 20 August – five days before they headline the Reading Festival.

Tickets for the warm-up show are available to fanclub members this Wednesday (18 July) and go on general sale on Friday 20 July. – available from Live Nation.

The show is a paperless event – s0 no actual tickets will be needed, just the credit/debit card you used to buy the ‘tickets’ will need to be presented to get entry. Which is to help stop touts and those annoying people who buy as many tickets as possible just to flip on ebay for twice the face value. I hate those people.

Here’s Kasabian rocking it at T In The Park:





