Kasabian release video for Switchblade Smiles…

Kasabian have finally released the video for ‘Switchblade Smiles’, the lead single to their eagerly awaited fourth album Velociraptor!

Keen followers of Kasabian will probably note a slight change of direction in this video – which deviates from the narrative-led formula of their past videos to a more stylised approach.

It seems to fit nicely with the song though – packing a visual punch to complement the full on sonic assault of the track.

‘Switchblade Smiles’ is available now as a free download when you preorder Velociraptor!, to preorder your copy head over to the All-Noise music store.