Single review: Kasabian – ‘eez-eh’

This is a song that will make fans of Kasabian give a collective, expletive-ridden ‘WTF’, as this, on first listen, is a very eccentric track that will grate.

However, after a few listens it proves to be a really catchy, experimental number with echoes of Hot Chip in its electronic vibe. The beats, free-flowing lyrical structure and vocal effect work really well together, and it’s a great shift in sound in my opinion.

The band’s long-term fans won’t like it, but this is a fast-paced, funky pop number that doesn’t outstay its welcome. But it’s more Hot Chip than Kasabian.

(7.5/10)

