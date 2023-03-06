Jennifer Lopez Moving Back to Epic Records – Could It Be the Right Move for Her?

Jennifer Lopez made a huge announcement this week that surprised many. She announced that she will be going back to Epic Records after a very long time. The last time she used Epic Records to distribute an album was at the very beginning of her career. She choose Epic Records back then because L.A Reid was working at Epic and Jennifer had him as her mentor. So it was only obvious that she would find her home at Epic.

Few years later, when L.A Reid moved to The Island Def Jam Music Group, Jennifer followed him as everyone anticipated. She released her 2011 album “On The Floor” with Island Records. But things don’t remain constant in the music industry. Epic Records hired L.A Reid as CEO and guess who else made a move from Island to Epic? Not Jennifer Lopez this time as she announced to honor her deal with her label. She went on to release her last studio album and then announced a move back to Epic in 2016. After she made the announcement, she was seen dinning with L.A Reid and her manager.

But the question now is whether Jennifer made the right move or not. The label is offering her a multi-album deal but the problem is that majority of artists think that Epic doesn’t promote them they way it should. Only time could tell whether it was the right move for both Jennifer and for Epic but we can definitely expect some new music from her soon.