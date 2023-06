Coming fifth in the 2011 series of the X Factor, here is Devlin with her second single and it’s a touching, heartfelt ballad with some saccharine, clichéd lyrics but ones that her soft, sultry vocals pull off successfully, balancing well between sexy and romantic.

The fast beat, though a little overpowering at times, keeps the record in order and it’s difficult not to be won over by her distinctive vocals and the swelling strings.

Beautiful.

(7/10)

Buy: House of Cards